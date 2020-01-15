Bauchi govt clarifies Gov Mohammed’s medical status abroad

The Bauchi State Government has moved to dispel rumours being peddled in some quarters that Governor Bala Mohammed is bedridden and cannot come back anytime soon to perform his duties as the number one citizen of the state.

Governor Mohammed’s Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mukhtar Gidado in a statement signed and issued by him on Wednesday said that; “Some members of the opposition have in the wake of the on-going Supreme Court case, unfortunately insinuated that the governor is in the United Kingdom for the ‘long haul’ because of what they term to be his deteriorating health condition.”

Gidado added, “I wish to state that this dubious line of thought exists only in the wicked and diabolical world of the rumour merchants. Our Governor was away on medical appointment with his Doctor, had a minor procedure and returned to his temporary abode same day. He even had a Road Walk barely 3 hours after the procedure.”

“Those who are active on social media must have seen a picture His Excellency personally posted, looking rested and cheerful. I can confirm to the good people of Bauchi State that our Governor will be joining us soon as he personally indicated in a Social Media feed this morning.

Gidado had in a statement signed by him on Monday disclosed that Governor, Mohammed, had been admitted to a London hospital for an undisclosed illness.

The governor’s media aide relayed the message of the governor ahead of the Supreme Court ruling from London. The statement reads “I am in hospital in London but we strongly believe that Allah is sufficient for us and He is able and capable to give us victory! Cheers, success shall be ours Insha Allah! Cheers to you all.”

