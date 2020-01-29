Bauchi govt commences payment of new N30,000 minimum wage

The Bauchi State government led by the incumbent, Governor Bala Mohammed has commenced the payment of the new N30,000 minimum wage to civil service workers in the state.

This was revealed on Wednesday by the Bauchi State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC Comrade Danjuma Sale, who confirmed the development to newsmen in the state capital of Bauchi.

According to Comrade Sale, the State New Minimum wage committee was working towards implementation of adjustment to civil service from grade level seven and above sooner than later.

“A State New Minimum wage committee has been working round the clock to ensure that civil servants start benefiting from the new salary as implemented already by some state governments and I am glad to announce that civil servants has started receiving their payment from January.

“The committee is determined to address all issues in regards to the payment of consequential adjustment to enable all civil servants to start enjoying the new salary and other allowances,” he said.

