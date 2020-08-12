Latest Politics Top Stories

Bauchi govt dissolves local council caretaker committees

August 12, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State government on Wednesday dissolved the caretaker committees in the 20 local government areas of the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) will hold the local government elections in the state on September 17.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mohammmed Baba, said in a statement the dissolution of the local council caretaker committee takes immediate effect.

He added that the decision was aimed at providing a level playing ground for contestants in the election.

The SSG also disclosed that the dissolution of the committee was in compliance with guidelines issued by SIEC for the provision of 30 days’ notice by all candidates wishing to participate in the election.

Baba said the state governor, Bala Mohammed, has approved the immediate dissolution of the committees.

He directed all the outgoing chairmen to hand over to their councils’ Heads of Administration.

