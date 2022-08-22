Bauchi govt employs 310 new teachers

The Bauchi State government has employed 310 new teachers in a bid to provide qualitative education in the state.

The State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, disclosed this during the presentation of appointment letters to the newly employed teachers on Monday in Bauchi.

He added that the employment was in line with the Federal Teachers Scheme (FTS) and the Federal Female Teachers Scheme (FTTS).

Tilde said Bauchi was among the few states in the country to comply with the conditions of the teachers’ scheme.

Aliyu said: “I congratulate you for scaling through the very rigorous selection processes and for being able to be employed among many other qualified applicants who also applied for the same job.

“Our message to you is that as you are aware, Bauchi State under His Excellency, Governor Bala Mohammed is committed to the recruitment of qualified teachers and we are going to monitor the conduct of all of you as our new teachers for us to achieve our aim desire of providing qualitative education to our children.”

The Chairman of the Teachers Service Commission in the state, Musa Wadata, in a keynote address urged the teachers to always put the state first in the discharge of their duties.

