Bauchi govt gifts civil servants with 32 SUVs

Top civil servants in Bauchi State have received 32 brand new SUV Zuzuki cars from the the State Government in order to enhance their performance and boost productivity and effective service delivery.

The beneficiaries of the vehicles are the 22 newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, 6 Judicial officers and 4 members of the leadership of the organised Labour.

Speaking shortly after the official handover of the vehicles to the benefiting Permanent secretaries at the premises of the government house Friday evening, the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed who defied the rains to perform the function said that upon his assumption of office in 2019, he inherited a highly demoralized and disorganized civil service which was as a result of non-payment of salaries and pension, ghost workers syndrome and other challenges bedeviling the service.

The governor also said that in order to reposition the civil service towards reclaiming its lost glory and make it more efficient and result-oriented, his administration took the decision of cleansing the nominal and pay-roll in order to strengthen the salary administration of the state.

He added that the state government is making concerted efforts to ensure that the backlog of gratuities inherited from previous administrations are settled in a holistic manner which will positively affect the socio-economic well-being of the state.

According to the Governor, “To this end, I have assented to a law enacted by the state House of Assembly to allow for migration from the defined benefit pension scheme to the Contributory pension scheme.Consequently, efforts are being made to obtain funds from the organized private sector and the capital market for the settlement of the backlog of gratuities in a holistic manner.”

Mohammed added that, “I want to assure the people of the state and the civil service, that, I am not unaware of a large number of our youths who have graduated from higher institutions of learning and are roaming the streets aimlessly. Government is not also unaware of the aspiration of the civil service and other merit-based services to the state for promotion and elongation of service and other things that are plaguing the service that because of lack of resources, we have not been able to do it for a long time”.

Reacting, the SSG, Ibrahim Kashim said that the gesture was a morale booster by the government for the top civil servants so that they will put in more effort in effective service delivery.

Also Speaking, the state Head of civil service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu commended the governor for the gesture to motivate civil servants in the state, saying that despite the limited resources in the state, the administration of governor Bala Mohammed was able to engage more 2,500 pre-service students that are now gainfully employed into the service of Bauchi state.

According to him, “The school of Midwifery existing for more than 7 years has not employed anybody, but 120 midwives are now employed in your administration and they are now serving in various health institutions across the state”.

