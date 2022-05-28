Bauchi govt imposes curfew on communities over violence

The Bauchi State government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Yelwa and environs following the clash between two rival youth groups in the area.

The state Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda, who confirmed the development to journalists during an on-the-spot assessment of the situation on Saturday, said death toll in the clash had risen to two.

He expressed regret that a minor issue has been allowed to degenerate.

The CP said: “The state government has imposed the curfew and we as security agencies are ready to enforce it. As soon as I leave this place, the enforcement of the curfew begins.

“Everyone should remain indoors, the curfew will remain until peace returns to the area. The curfew will affect the entire place from the main road to Yelwa Police Division and every other settlement within the affected area.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the clash was between the two rival youth groups because of a lady. We are spreading our investigative tentacles to fish out the perpetrators of the clash and just as we did for those behind the Gudum Hausawa clash who are now in jail, same thing will be done with anyone found culpable here.”

“The death toll is now two, many were injured, five houses, three cars and a number of motorcycles were completely burnt down.”

