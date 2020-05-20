Bauchi govt laments as 2 COVID-19 patients refuse to isolate

The Bauchi State government has decried the refusal of two positive COVID-19 patients to move into the state’s isolation center.

The government said what was more worrisome was that the patients were now spreading the virus in the state.

This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed on Tuesday.

According to Mohammed, who also serves as the Chairman, Contact Tracing Committee on Covid-19 in the state, the two patients refused to accept that coronavirus is real.

He hinted that the security agencies in the state had been informed about the development and would soon ensure that the proper thing was done.

Mohammed said, “Some people are still having denial in their minds. We have two people who tested positive and have not reached out facilities.

“What’s more worrying is that, by their denial, they are infecting family members and other unsuspecting people.

“They refused to go (to isolation centre) because they are still denying the fact that Coronavirus is real. As they stay at home now, already two of the people taking care of one of them came for testing and one of them tested positive for Covid-19.”

