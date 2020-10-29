Bauchi govt loses N1.062bn to ghost workers, fake pensioners

The Bauchi State government has revealed that it has lost over N1.062 billion to ghost workers and fake pensioners between June 2016 and January 2020.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the state Commissioner of Finance, Umar Sanda, who spoke to newsmen who probed him about the outcome of the Bauchi State Executive Council meeting.

He said; “A memorandum of the committee on some of the findings on the issue of ghost workers from June 2016 to January 2020, involving 259 ghost workers, were mindboggling.

“In the state payroll, a total of 193 people were involved, while over N270m was lost in the fraud. At the local government payroll, 66 persons were involved and had collected over N792m,” Sanda added.

He said, “The total amount of fraud for both the state and local government payrolls is N1.062bn.

According to Sanda, the state government had been arresting culprits involved in the scam.

“We’ve been arresting the culprits, but the problem is that they always change their names. We’ve not taken any definite decision on where to take the culprits because it is an ongoing process,” he added.

