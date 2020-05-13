Bauchi govt relaxes COVID-19 lockdown for farmers

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, Wednesday ordered the relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown in Azare and other affected areas to enable farmers to water their farms.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Media, Mukhtar Gidado, who disclosed this in a statement in Bauchi, said the directive covers Saturday only.

The governor’s aide added that the decision would allow residents of the state to restock food.

According to him, the governor had promised people of the affected areas that his administration would soon release food items to the state palliative committee for distribution to the vulnerable people during the period.

Gidado said: “Following the 10 days total lockdown in Katagum, Giade and Zaki local government areas of the state, the governor has approved Saturday as a restriction-free day to allow people restock food and other essential consumables.

READ ALSO: Imo ready to fight COVID-19 ‘holistically,’ Uzodinma says during launch of testing centre

“Dry season farmers are also allowed to visit and water their farms during the restriction-free period without any hindrance.

“The governor has assured residents of the affected areas that his administration will soon provide food items thorough the state palliative committee for distribution to the needy.”

Join the conversation

Opinions