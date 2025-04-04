Bauchi govt reopens schools five weeks after closing for Ramadan, says education top priority

Five weeks after shutting down schools for the Ramadan fasting, the Bauchi State government has ordered the immediate reopening of schools across the state, with claims that education is a top priority for the Governor Bala Mohammed’s administration.

The directive which was contained in a statement signed on Friday by the Information and Public Relations Officer in the State Ministry of Education, Jalaludeen Usman, ordered school principals and education supervisors to ensure that all schools resume with immediate effect.

“The Honourable Commissioner for Education, Dr. Lawal Mohammed Rimin Zayam, wishes to remind parents and guardians that the resumption date for the continuation of the second term is Sunday, 6th April, for both day and boarding schools in Bauchi State,” the statement reads.

“As education remains a top priority for the Bauchi State Government under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, the Ministry of Education is committed to ensuring the success of all students.

“To this end, the ministry will soon commence JAMB CBT training for all sponsored JAMB students, empowering them to excel in all examinations sponsored by the Bauchi State Government.

“Parents and guardians are advised to ensure their wards resume on the stipulated date to avoid any disruptions to their academic progress,” the statement added.

