Bauchi govt rescues 69 victims from kidnappers’ dens

Bauchi State Government claimed that it had so far been able to rescue no fewer than 69 abductees from the dens of kidnappers across the state in its resolve to rid the state of kidnappers and bandits.

State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki made the claim when he spoke to Journalists on Thursday.

He explained that the feat was achieved by the combined efforts of Security agencies and Vigilantes who stormed dens of the bandits in various Bauchi forests rescuing the abducted victims.

Nuhu Zaki added that plans have been intensified through patrols on the routes followed by the bandits in order to track them down, rescue the victims and possibly arrest the bandits.

The Commissioner further stated that there was infiltration of the forests by the bandits and kidnappers in Toro, Alkaleri, Tafawa Balewa, and Ningi local government areas of the State as confirmed by various sources.

He said that, “the State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed led the battle himself, he visited the affected areas and commiserated with the people as well as encouraged them to resist the kidnappers,

The Governor according to the Commissioner, equally boosted the morals of the Council Chairmen, vigilantes, traditional rulers, security personnel and all stakeholders in the fight against insecurity in the state.

According to him, “We mobilised ourselves, security personnel and vigilantes and stormed the forests, fearlessly and confronted the bandits, they fled but our men continued to advanced towards them.

“So they started running, the council chairmen reported to us that the total number of people abducted by the kidnappers are 69 and all of them were rescued, many of them were brought and kept in Bauchi by their abductors. We have released them and allowed them to go to their respective homes and families”, he added.

The Commissioner said the Governor discussed with his Taraba and Plateau State counterparts in order to collaborate to intensify patrols along the routes followed by the bandits in their borders to frustrate their movements.

By Yemi Kanji

