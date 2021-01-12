Bauchi govt says schools will resume Jan 18 no matter FG’s review decision

The Bauchi State government is determined to reopen schools for the first term of the 2020/2021 academic session next Monday despite the decision of the Federal Government to review the January 18 date earlier set for resumption.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by Dr. Aliyu Tilde, the Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, who said all schools in the state would reopen on Monday, 18th January, irrespective of any review made by the Federal Government.

According to Dr Tilde, the decision was taken by the state government because no single case of the dreaded COVID-19 disease had been reported in any school across the state so far.

Dr Tilde further noted that the resolve to stick to the date was necessary so as not to mutilate the 2020/2021 session because of the fear of COVID-19.

“To date, not a single case of COVID-19 infection is reported in our schools. Therefore, regardless of any review that may take place in some quarters, Bauchi State Ministry of Education is determined to reopen schools in the state on January 18th, unfailingly, as earlier decided by the State Executive Council.

“The 2020/2021 school calendar starts that day. Unless we stand resolute on our school plan for the year, the session will be mutilated by the fear of COVID-19 as was 2019/2020,” Tilde stated.

He also called on parents, teachers, students and other stakeholders to prepare for the resumption.

