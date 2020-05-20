Bauchi govt suspends COVID-19 lockdown, lifts ban on worship centres

The Governor Bala Mohammed led government of Bauchi State has suspended both partial and total lockdown in the state over COVID-19.

A statement on Wednesday by the Special Assistant to the governor on New Media, Lawal Muazu said the governor also lifted the ban on worship centres in the state.

The statement read, “Bauchi State Government has resolved to suspend the total and partial lockdown in the state.

“Governor Bala Mohammed announced this at a stakeholders meeting held at Command Guest, Bauchi.

“The governor said under this development, imams and clergies are to ensure total compliance to regulations set up for the full reopening of worship centres, specifically to social distancing, use of face masks, hand washing and reducing time spent in congregations.

“Governor Bala directed leadership of Market Traders Association to also ensure full compliance to the safety measures advised by health experts. He said although restriction on interstate travels, closure of schools, stay at home order, ban on commercial motorcycle operations, restriction in the number of passengers by both taxi and tricycle operations still remained in force.”

The statement also quoted the governor of saying that the lifting of the ban will be reviewed in two weeks based on the compliance on the stipulated guidelines.

“Governor Mohammed ordered for the decontamination of Ganjuwa, Ningi, Misau, Warji, Bogoro local government areas as well as Gida Dubu considering their high number of COVID-19 confirmed cases.

“The governor therefore reiterated that the fight against this pandemic is a collective responsibility that requires support of all,” Lawal added.

He said the development was welcomed by stakeholders at the meeting.

Governor Mohammed had in April imposed a lockdown in the state as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Bauchi has recorded a total case of 224 COVID-19 cases so far.

