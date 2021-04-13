Bauchi govt to profile commercial sex workers | Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State government has concluded plans to carry out comprehensive profiling of commercial sex workers in the state.

The Commissioner in charge of Hisbah at the State Sharia Commission, Aminu Balarabe, who disclosed this at a pre-Ramadan workshop held in the state on Tuesday, said the exercise is aimed at rehabilitating and uniting the sex workers with their families.

The decision, according to him, followed an unprecedented influx of prostitutes into the state despite the full implementation of the Sharia law.

Balarabe said before those profiled are repatriated to the various states, their data would be taken through a headcount by the commission in order to know how many of them are operating in the state.

He stressed that the repatriation would be done in collaboration with the ladies’ various states and local government areas.

Balarabe said: “We are not here to arrest any of you, rather, to help and repatriate you to your various local government areas and states of origin so that you can engage yourselves in a meaningful and decent life.”

The Hisbah official said the data would be used to provide economic empowerment for the ladies.

