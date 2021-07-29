Bauchi govt to prosecute 1, 115 ghost workers

The Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, said on Thursday the state government would prosecute the 1,115 ghost workers uncovered in the last staff verification exercise in the state.

The governor stated this when he received the report of a 25-member Workers’ Verification Committee in Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed set up the committee in March with a mandate to sanitise the nominal and payroll of the civil servants in the state.

The panel uncovered 1,115 ghost workers and 5,429 illegal employees in the state.

It also discovered 1,712 illegal pensioners in the state and local government service.

Mohammed said the state government would constitute a committee to carefully study and implement the findings and recommendations of the committee, and expressed readiness to prosecute the culprits.

He said those found to be involved in collecting undeserved salaries and pensions would be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.

The governor commended the committee for a job well done, saying his administration would not condone sharp practices in the civil service and other official or private engagements.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Baba Tela, said the committee adopted a task force approach to effectively handle the assignment.

Tela, who is also the deputy governor of the state, said the committee conducted verification of workers across the 76 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) as well as the 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

