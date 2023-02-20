News
Bauchi govt to spend N44m on animal vaccination
The Bauchi State government has earmarked N44 million for livestock vaccination in all 20 local government areas of the state this year.
The state’s governor, Bala Mohammed, who disclosed this at the launch of the Annual Livestock Mass Vaccination Campaign in Kangere, Bauchi LGA, highlighted the importance of the exercise in preventing animal diseases and ensuring profitable animal production in the state.
He said: “Annual Vaccines Provide immunity against major Transboundary Animal Diseases (TADS) for a period of one year. This necessitates the need for the annual ritual of vaccinating our animals.
“For the year 2023, I gave approval for the release of the sum of N44 million to the Ministry of Agriculture for the conduct of the vaccination campaign across the state.
READ ALSO: Bauchi govt gifts civil servants with 32 SUVs
“As an improvement in the exercise, New Cattle Disease (CD-12) vaccine has been added to the two major vaccines normally administered in the state (i.e. Contagious Bovie Pleuropneumonia (CBPP) and Pestes de Pestes Ruminanciumk (PPR).
“The newly introduced NCD-12 vaccine is to be administered to local chickens belonging to our rural people to prevent losses being incurred annually due to New Castle Disease.”
The governor charged the staff of the ministry involved in the vaccination exercise to remain committed and ensure that all nooks and crannies of the state are adequately covered in the exercise.
