Bauchi govt uncovers 396 ghost workers

The Bauchi State government has uncovered no fewer than 396 ghost workers in both the State Government and local government councils.

This was disclosed on WednesdayBauchi by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Affairs, Abdon Gin who said that the ghost workers were uncovered by a panel on the verification of workers who had no Bank Verification Number (BVN).

Abdon who revealed this while speaking with newsmen in further added that names of 312 dead persons had also been discovered on the nominal payroll of the state government.

He said; “Three civil servants were apprehended for collecting double salaries from the state government and the N-Power programme in the state.

“The panel also discovered and removed from the payroll, 83 local government staff who had exited the service but were still active in salary collection, thereby costing the government N3, 546,271.24 monthly,” Abdon added.

This came after the Bauchi State government dissolved the caretaker committees in the 20 local government areas of the state.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) will hold the local government elections in the state on September 17.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Baba, said in a statement the dissolution of the local council caretaker committee takes immediate effect.

