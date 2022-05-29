Bauchi govt vows to deal with criminals behind violent clash that claimed two lives

Bauchi State Government has declared that it will not sit down, fold its arms and allow some criminal elements and their sponsors to disturb the hard-earned peace, security and harmony being enjoyed in the state.

The government made the declaration while reacting to a violent clash between two rival youth groups in Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis which claimed two lives while valuables including cars, motorcycles and houses were burnt.

According to a press release signed by the Chief of Staff, Government House, Dr Aminu Hassan Gamawa, the state government has ordered a full scale investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the disturbances and those found culpable will be dealt with according to the law stressing that, “Already, the security agencies have made some arrests”.

The release reads: “It would be recalled that in the evening hours of Friday the 27th day of May, 2022, some miscreants in Yelwa and its environs in Bauchi LGA took laws into their hands and embarked on looting properties, burning houses, cars, and attacking innocent citizens for reasons currently under investigation by the authority”.

“Following an emergency security meeting held today, 28th May, 2022, there have been massive deployment of security personnel to restore and maintain peace in the affected areas”, it added.

The Government added that free medical care is being provided to the injured just as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to assess the level of damage, causality and provide relief materials to the affected victims immediately.

The CoS as contained in the release stated that, “Meanwhile, the Government, in view of the foregoing, a 24-hour curfew is hereby imposed in Yelwa and its environs, especially Lushi, Tsakani, Kagadama and Birshi Areas of Bauchi LGA” .

“This action is not intended to cause hardship to people but to ensure the restoration of peace and order. The timings for the curfew will be reviewed from time to time as peace returns”, the CoS explained.

He concluded that, “The Government wishes to appreciate and thank the security agencies, traditional institutions, religious bodies and law abiding citizens of Bauchi State for their various roles in containing these crisis and ensuring peace across the State” . ﻿

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

