Bauchi harnesses tech to rid off ghost teachers, introduces digital attendance

Bauchi State government has announced the introduction of fingerprint devices as alternative mechanism to mark its teachers’ attendance.

The announcement, which was made by the State Commissioner of Education, Dr Aliyu Tilde, will put an end to the old booklet registry method in the state, and, perhaps, see Bauchi to gradually embrace other technological solutions in driving its education sector.

According to the commissioner, the digital devices were introduced to curb absenteeism among school teachers. He added that the customized devices have been deployed to all 219 secondary schools under the ministry.

While noting that the adoption of such technology became necessary to effectively monitor staff conduct, he warned that “salaries of erring staff will be withheld.”

Dr Aliyu, in his remarks, further added that the development was also in a bid to get rid of ghost teachers who get paid without serving the State in due terms.

This digital transformation from the Bauchi State has gone on to remind the public of the 80, 115 ghost workers uncovered within the Nigerian Police Force, NPF, when a similar technology was adopted by the federal government in 2016.

It, therefore, remains to been seen how far this deployment will serve the Bauchi State Government in achieving its set objectives.

