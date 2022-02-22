Bauchi hisbah identifies, profiles 575 commercial s3x workers to be trained, empowered

A total of 575 commercial sex workers and other women of easy virtue have been identified and profiled in Bauchi State by the Hisbah Command of the State Sharia Commission, a development that is giving the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir cause for worry.

In order to check the trend, the identified women after the profiling are to be trained and empowered with various skills and trades in order to make them self-reliant, encourage them to stop prostitution and get settled down by getting married to men of their choices.

The Commission on Monday, flagged off the training at Bayangari area of Bauchi metropolis during which the Permanent Commissioner in charge of Hisbah and Shariah Matters in the Commission, Barrister Aminu Isa, said that the training which commenced immediately, will last for three months.

Aminu Isa said that all beneficiaries will be trained and empowered in tailoring, hairdressing, make-up, catering, cosmetology, poultry and fishery as well as computer literacy and micro enterprise enhancement.

The Hisbah Commander also explained that 60 of them would undergo training in poultry and fishery, 50 in computer literacy, 100 each in tailoring and hairdressing, 75 each would be trained in make-up, catering and cosmetology while the remaining 40 would be trained in micro enterprise enhancement.

He added that, “You could recall that sometimes last year, we were here to take your proper headcount with a view to advise the government on the next line of action as regards to your current social status of joblessness and indolence” .

READ ALSO: Bauchi govt to profile commercial sex workers

Aminu Isa also said that, “I have no doubt that after the training, we will still come back here to put a smile in your good faces by either providing you with the working tools or the seed capital to enable you establish some micro businesses for you to achieve self reliance” .

He advised them saying, “I call on you to make the best use of this opportunity by concentrating your attention during the training as we would issue you with certificates of attendance,”.

The Hisbah Commander however stressed that any of the trainees who failed to measure up to expectation during the training will not be considered when the empowerment tools are being distributed.

According to him, from the census carried out last year, there are a total of 589 commercial sex workers from 17 states and two African countries.

He then narrated that, “Going by our data, Abia State has 48 as well as Enugu and Delta states; Gombe – 49; Borno, Kano and Kaduna – 56; Jigawa – 26; Plateau and Adamawa – 41; Taraba – 36; Imo – 25; enue, Cross Rivers, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom – 85 and Bauchi – 212. Those from outside the country are: Republic of Cameroon – 5 and Chad – 6.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now