Bauchi lawmakers walk out commissioner during 2022 budget defence for alleged disrespect

Members of the Bauchi State House of Assembly Committee on Education on Friday walked out the state Commissioner for Education, Dr. Aliyu Usman Tilde, from the 2020 budget defence proceedings for alleged disrespect.

The committee Chairman, Alhaji Babayo Mohammmed Akuyam, disclosed this to journalists after the session in Bauchi.

He said the lawmakers walked out the commissioner for refusing to recognize them during the exercise.

Akuyam said the commissioner was expected to arrive the Assembly complex at 10:00 a.m. on Friday to defend the budgetary allocation to his ministry but came one hour after the proceedings had started.

He added that the lawmakers welcomed the commissioner warmly despite his late arrival for the budget defence.

The chairman said: “We were trying to explain ourselves to him, but he interfered and inquired who we are ? We are legislature and another arm of government.

“Therefore, we asked him to go when he realized we are something, he should come back for the defense. But we just have eight days from today to end the budget defence proceedings.

“If he did not come back to defend his ministry’s budget, the education sector would get zero allocation in the 2022 budget.”

Meanwhile, all efforts to get Tilde’s side of the story proved abortive as he refused to speak with journalists on his way out of the Assembly complex.

By: Yemi Kanji

