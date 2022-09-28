Bauchi MURIC lampoons Dogara for warning Christians not to vote Muslim-Muslim

The Bauchi State chapter of the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has lambasted former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, over his recent calls for Northern Christians not to “waste their votes” on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 presidential elections because of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the party.

Dogara, along with some other prominent Northern politicians who are Christians have been opposed to the same-faith ticket of the ruling party and have voiced their resentment over time.

At a press conference in Abuja last week, Dogara had said that the adoption of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC and his running mate, Kashim Shettima who are both Muslims, would be inimical to Nigeria’s quest for nation-building.

While reacting to Dogara’s comments in a statement on Wednesday, the Bauchi State MURIC Chairman, Barrister Idrees Safiyanu Gambo, said the former Speaker was whipping up unnecessary sentiments after he was snubbed by Tinubu and the party in the choice of a running mate.

“Although I understand the need to hide under the guise of ‘nation building’ by Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, in driving home the message of his disappointment and his being snubbed by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the choice of his running mate, but what I cannot still comprehend was the choice of a religious platform to send such a political message.

“I would like to call on Hon. Dogara to follow the spirit of his name and ‘Dogara ga Allah’ (i.e. leave everything to God), as it is clear that he is doing more harm than good to his hard-earned political image and the reputation he cultivated in the last sixteen years, especially in Bauchi State where despite the religious differences, he’s highly revered as one of the most respected leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“To us in MURIC, his political party is never an issue, but the future has a way of rewriting the result of the past,” the MURIC chairman said.

