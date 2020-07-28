Bauchi PDP brands Dogara a political prostitute, faults his reasons for defection

The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has been described as a “political prostitute or a nomadic politician” who moves from one political party to the other.

Dogara was dressed in this robe by the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Hamza Akuyam.

Dogara, in a statement at the weekend, gave six reasons he dumped the PDP and returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Among the reasons was an allegation that the Governor Mohammed Bala-led administration of Bauchi State secured a N4.6 billion loan from a bank and paid it into a private company’s account.

But speaking with newsmen on Monday, Akuyam described Dogara’s excuse for dumping the PDP as baseless.

“Dogara wanted to leave the party before now; so the issues he brought are just baseless issues. If he had a problem of the inflation of contracts and others, he ought to have met the governor and discuss with him.

“Now, that he has left the PDP and he knew very well when he joined us in the runoff to the 2019 elections, he said the APC had failed the country, APC had done this and that so he had no reason to stay there. The only option he had then was for him to join the PDP which he said was better. Now this is a contradiction,” Akuyam said.

Akuyam added, “What I term him is a political prostitute or a nomadic politician who doesn’t stay in one place.

“As a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, he did say that there was nothing more honourable for him than to leave our party, but I want to challenge him that what is more honourable is for him to resign the position he occupies.”

He said that Dogara’s seat at the House belonged to the PDP and urged the former speaker to resign the position and come back and contest it again in any other party if he is worthy of his name.

