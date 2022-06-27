Bauchi Police arrests three suspects over removal of boy’s eyeballs

The Bauchi State Police Command has bursted a gang of suspected ritualists in Bauchi arresting three of them in connection with the removal of the eyeballs of a 16 years old boy, Uzairu Salisu.

The Command’s PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili announced on Monday that it had arrested one Isaac Ezekiel a 32 years old man of Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa area of Bauchi in connection with the forceful removal of the two eyes of the 16 years old Uzairu.

According to Ahmed Wakili, also arrested in connection to the crime were Nensok Bawa, 38 years old of Kabwir District in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State as well as Yohana Luka (AKA Doctor Samu), 52 years old of Golbong Village, Amper District also of Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The PPRO stated that, “sequel to the case of a suspected ritualist who plucked the eyes of a minor, during a terrifying incident which occurred in the Jira Mountains, Yelwa area of Bauchi metropolis, the suspect, Isaac Ezekiel 32 years of Rafin Zurfi, Yelwa, Bauchi metropolitan has been arrested and he voluntarily confessed to the unfortunate crime”.

He added that, “A prompt search of his house by the Police led to the recovery of Uzairu Salisu’s eyeballs” .

Exhibit recovered from the suspect included, the two human eyeballs in a calabash, cable wire used in perpetrating the heinous act and a travelling bag containing some native medicine

Findings according to the Police revealed that in April 2022, the Principal Suspect, Isaac Ezekiel conspired with the two other suspects to conceive the idea to commit the atrocity of getting the eyeballs of a human being.

On 24th June 2022 at about 0900hrs, the principal suspect, Isaac Ezekiel lured one Uzairu Salisu, 16 years of Jahun, Bauchi metropolis into a nearby bush for a casual job on his farm, Isaac Ezekiel used a cable wire to strangulate Uzairu Salisu into a coma and used a knife to remove the two eyeballs for a ritual purpose.

“The task has not been an easy one, but in line with our constitutional mandate, we shall remain fierce, tireless, and relentless in committing ourselves to the safety and security of lives and property of the people of Bauchi state and the country at large”, the PPRO assured.

