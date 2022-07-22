Bauchi Police confirms kidnap of pregnant woman

Barely three days after kidnappers invaded the country home of former Governor of Bauchi State, Ahmed Adamu Muazu in Boto killing one of his relatives and kidnapping others, another 25 years old pregnant woman, Rahila Da’u was on Saturday 18th July, 2022 kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen whose number was not ascertained, stormed her home in Gibob a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State bordering Plateau State.

Our Correspondent gathered from a very reliable source from the area that a gang of unidentified gunmen suspected to be Fulani invaded Gibob which is a Fulani settlement in Gizaki Village of Lusa Ward in Bogoro LGA and kidnapped Rahila, taking her away to an undisclosed location.

The source who pleaded anonymity told our Correspondent further that, “The gunmen were wielding AK-47 raffles, machetes and other dangerous weapons, invaded the settlement shooting sporadically within the family compound of Alhaji Da’u Bello aged about 70 years a Fulani by tribe, and abducted his daughter Rahils Da’u aged about 25 years”.

He revealed that the kidnappers inflicted varying degrees of injuries on the victims and a fracture on the left leg of Alhaji Bello before they took away his daughter.

Alh Bello Dau was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later referred to Orthopedic hospital in Kano for specialist attention considering the level of the fracture.

As of the time of filing this report, the abductors have been able to establish contact with members of the family and opened line of negotiation by making demand for ransom leaving the family in total confusion considering her state of pregnancy while the father is critically ill at the hospital.

The State Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili confirmed the kidnap which he said was reported to the Bogoro Police Division while the DPO was directed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Sanda to do everything possible to rescue the victim.

The PPRO added that the Police Personnel led by the DPO had visited the scene where they recovered some five empty shells of bullets fired by the kidnappers whose number he said could not yet be ascertained.

He however assured that Police personnel were on top of the situation in ensuring that the victim was rescued unhurt as the Police had since launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident with a view to rescue Rahila Dau and apprehend the kidnappers.

It was however learnt that the village is far away into the Bush as it lays at the border of Plateau state while accessing it is very difficult due to the terrain coupled with the fact that it was rainy season.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi…

