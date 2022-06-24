Bauchi Police hunt for man who removed eyes of 16 years old ‘best’ friend

The Bauchi State Police Command has commenced a full scale investigations into the case of attempted culpable homicide allegedly committed by one Ibrahim by removing the eyes of his ‘best’ friend, 16 years old Uzairu Salisu.

The Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a statement stated that at about 1800hrs on Thursday, a distress call was received from the Ward Head of Birshin, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis, Mohammed Lawal, that a Boy of about 16 years was found in his pool of blood with two of his eyes removed at Dutsen Jira of Yelwa area Bauchi metropolis.

According to the PPRO, a team of Policemen led by the DPO, Yelwa moved to the scene of the crime and evacuated the victim to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital Bauchi (ATBUTH), for treatment.

He stated that preliminary investigations revealed that the victim’s name is Uzairu Salisu of Kwanan Gulmammu, Jahun Quarters within Bauchi metropolis.

The victim according to the PPRO, stated that one Ibrahim of Rafin Zurfi whom he had known for some time lured him to the bush for a menial job on his farm, where he used a cable wire to strangulate the victim and remove his two eyes.

Read also: Bauchi Police suspends curfew imposed on Bauchi communities

He further stated that the victim was currently in the hospital receiving medical attention and that the general public would be updated as the investigation unfolds.

The Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda therefore vowed to get to the root of the matter and ensure that erring culprits of the dastardly act are brought to book to ensure deterrence of future occurrence.

To this end, the Commissioner of Police reiterated the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance of the activities of their wards stressing that, “It is pertinent now more than ever that the whereabouts of wards and the company they keep are constantly kept in check by all those responsible” .

He then charged Community leaders, elders and authoritative persons to also ensure to keep an eye on happenings within their environment and ensure the needed intervention before situations degenerate.

Umar Sanda also enjoined the citizenry of the state not to relent in partnering with the Police, especially with information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal movement to the police.

By Yemi Kanji, Bauchi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now