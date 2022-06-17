Bauchi polytechnic suspends staff for allegedly campaigning for APC

The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, has suspended one of its senior staff identified as Raliya Kashim for allegedly campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The spokesperson for the polytechnic, Maimako Baraya, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Kahim’s action was against the institution’s rule.

Kashim, according to the statement, was suspended for campaigning for the APC presidential and governorship candidates on the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.

She was the Deputy General Manager in charge of Consultancy Services at the polytechnic before her suspension.

The statement read: “The employee recently posted videos containing campaign materials of the presidential and the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“[This] is a clear violation of the code of ethics for public servants.

READ ALSO: Court stops Bauchi govt from prosecuting ex-govs Yuguda, Mohammed for alleged N321.5bn fraud

“The management of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic wishes to categorically state that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules.

“It shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all employees respect the laws of the institution.

“We wish to assure the general public that there would be no sacred cow and it will never be intimidated by the activities of political jobbers, fifth columnists, and enemies of the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now