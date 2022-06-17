News
Bauchi polytechnic suspends staff for allegedly campaigning for APC
The Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, has suspended one of its senior staff identified as Raliya Kashim for allegedly campaigning for the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The spokesperson for the polytechnic, Maimako Baraya, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said Kahim’s action was against the institution’s rule.
Kashim, according to the statement, was suspended for campaigning for the APC presidential and governorship candidates on the instant messaging platform, WhatsApp.
She was the Deputy General Manager in charge of Consultancy Services at the polytechnic before her suspension.
The statement read: “The employee recently posted videos containing campaign materials of the presidential and the governorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
“[This] is a clear violation of the code of ethics for public servants.
READ ALSO: Court stops Bauchi govt from prosecuting ex-govs Yuguda, Mohammed for alleged N321.5bn fraud
“The management of the Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic wishes to categorically state that the institution is a professional entity governed by rules.
“It shall leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all employees respect the laws of the institution.
“We wish to assure the general public that there would be no sacred cow and it will never be intimidated by the activities of political jobbers, fifth columnists, and enemies of the state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...