Bauchi records outbreak of monkey pox, govt says no cause for alarm
Bauchi State has recorded a case of monkey pox as well as two other suspected cases that are currently under investigation and observation.
This was confirmed on Friday by the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) through its Executive Chairman, Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while speaking with Journalists.
Dr Mohammed was speaking with Journalists at Anguwan Galadima, Tirwun shortly after flagging off the Oral Polio Vaccination campaign, July outbreak response (OBR).
Mohammed said that, “Yes, there is an outbreak of monkey pox in Bauchi, one person has been diagnosed with the disease while 2 others are still under close observation, therefore, they are suspects of the disease for now”.
The BASPHCDA EC added that, “The victim is not from Bauchi State, he came from Adamawa State, he is presently receiving medical management at one of the facilities. We will not allow him to go until we are satisfied with his condition”.
According to him, “Unlike Cholera where you have to wait for about 15 cases before you declare outbreak, with just one confirmed case, you can declare outbreak of monkey pox”.
He however assured that his Agency in collaboration with others concerned about healthcare delivery services are working round the clock to ensure that the disease did not spread beyond what it is at present.
Mohammed said that, “Our surveillance has been reinvigorated to ensure that suspected cases are immediately dealt with. Bauchi State is a gateway to the North-East subregion, we are therefore at alert to ensure that no suspected case of monkey pox go unnoticed”.
He then appealed to the people to immediately report to the nearest health facility any symptoms of the disease for effective medical management which he said the disease requires for now.
The Symptoms of monkeypox according to him can include: Fever; Headache;
Muscle aches and backache; Swollen lymph nodes; Chills and Exhaustion.
Others are respiratory symptoms (e.g. sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough) while a rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.
By Yemi Kanji
