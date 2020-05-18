Bauchi records two fresh COVID-19 deaths

The Bauchi State government Monday confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The fresh fatalities brought to five the number of persons that had died from complications resulting from the virus in the state.

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi.

Mohammed, who did not disclose the identity of the dead patients, said nine patients had also been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

He said: “Yes! We have just discharged nine patients, this brought the total number of discharged cases in the state to 112.

“We have also recorded two new deaths. This also brought the total number of deaths recorded in the state to five.”

