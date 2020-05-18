Latest Politics

Bauchi records two fresh COVID-19 deaths

May 18, 2020
Bala Mohammed
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bauchi State government Monday confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in the state.

The fresh fatalities brought to five the number of persons that had died from complications resulting from the virus in the state.

The Executive Chairman of Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, disclosed this to journalists in Bauchi.

Mohammed, who did not disclose the identity of the dead patients, said nine patients had also been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

He said: “Yes! We have just discharged nine patients, this brought the total number of discharged cases in the state to 112.

READ ALSO: Ortom suspends five monarchs

“We have also recorded two new deaths. This also brought the total number of deaths recorded in the state to five.”

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!