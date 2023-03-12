Bauchi residents count losses after attack by political thugs leaves one dead, many injured

Following the death of one person, Maiunguwar Shata and injuries to 15 other people following alleged attack by suspected political thugs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, residents of Duguri Town in Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi State have continued to count their losses.

On Wednesday, 8th March, 2023, the suspected political thugs stormed Duguri Town, unleashed terror on the residents, injured 15 people while one Maiunguwar Shata was killed.

During a visit to the town to ascertain the situation, residents of the place who spoke severally described the attack on them as well orchestrated by the thugs in order to silence them for no just reason other than political considering that the governor, Sen Bala Mohammed is from the area.

Alhaji Muhammadu Tanko is the Mai Gundumar Yankari and he was the person delegated by District Head of Duguri, Yaya Adamu Duguri to receive the gubernatorial candidate of the APC and his entourage who had come for a campaign on the said date.

While narrating what happened, he said, “I was delegated to receive Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar and his team at the Palace. He came with not less than 50 people into the Palace, after the usual traditional greetings, he requested for water for ablution for prayers which was given to them.”

The old man who could not hide his displeasure said,”After the prayers, they left for the venue of their campaign lecture, the next thing we heard was shouts and thereafter gunshots, we all ran for safety. At the end of it all, one person was killed while several other people were variously injured.”

Tanko described the situation as a deliberate move to intimidate the people and provoke them so that elections will not hold in the area which they considered as one of the strongholds of the governor and the PDP.

The traditional ruler emphasized that they had been warned to ensure that they accorded every politician the respect he deserves in their capacities as fathers to all, saying, “other candidates had come here for campaigns and nothing bad happened, why that of the APC?

He said that the situation had been reported to the concerned authorities and they as a people are waiting to hear results from the authorities after which they will take the next line of action which is to seek legal redress.

Read also:Police kills 3 suspected kidnappers, rescues victim in Bauchi

Abdul’aziz Rilwanu Duguri, a 27 year old who just got married two days before the incident expressed sadness that he had been incapacitated by the attack which left him wounded with a broken arm and skull.

According to him, “I was at a place where we normally sit to discuss current issues and situation around us. I just got married and came out to greet my friends and buy meat. Suddenly, we saw thugs with sticks and other dangerous weapons attacking innocent people inside the market.”

He narrated further that, “They came for me to kill me because I am the PDP Youth leader here in Duguri. I was lucky to escape with a broken hand and head. We have resolved to take legal action against the APC gubernatorial candidate, Saddique Abubakar and the APC.”

The Secretary of PDP women in Duguri,

Hajiya Zahratu Jibrin who miraculously escaped the attack by the thugs however had her house and a few items in the compound destroyed.

According to her, from what happened, the thugs came to the area with ulterior motive.

She narrated that, “I was not even aware that the APC gubernatorial candidate was coming to our area on that day. I was coming back from the market when I saw people running. I asked what was happening but nobody could tell me, so, I headed home only to see thugs carrying sticks and other dangerous weapons going towards our house.”

According to her, “At that point, I ran for my life as they did not see me but they entered the house and destroyed it. I have never seen such a dirty politics like this. They came to kill us but we thank Allah that they did not succeed. We are ready to support our leaders on the appropriate steps to take.”

She however assured that the development though instilled fears in them, will not stop them from coming out on the election day to cast their votes saying, “With this, we will show them that we are women of courage. We will troop out to vote for our preferred candidate”.

Alhaji Muhammadu Tanko is the Mai Gundumar Yankari

Abdul’aziz Rilwanu Duguri

Hajiya Zaharatu Jibrin, PDP women group Secretary in Duguri

By Yemi Kanji

