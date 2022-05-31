Bauchi reviews curfew imposed on three communities

The Bauchi State government on Tuesday reviewed the curfew imposed on the Yelwa axis in the state metropolis.

The government had on May 27 imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kagadama, Tsakani and Lushi in Bauchi Local Government Area of the state over unrest in the communities.

The Chief of Staff to the governor, Dr. Aminu Hassan Gamawa, who announced the review of the curfew in a statement in Bauchi, said the curfew would be in place from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily.

The statement read: “Given the fact that the government is on top of the situation, normalcy has been restored to the affected areas, thus it is deemed necessary that the imposed curfew be reviewed” .

“Consequently, His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, CON, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State has approved the review of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Yelwa and environs to a 12-hour curfew, 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.”

“The efforts of security agencies, traditional institutions and religious bodies toward canvassing for peace and peaceful coexistence is hereby appreciated.” .

By Yemi kanji

