Bauchi Sharia Court sentences electricity installations vandal

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) has declared a crackdown on its installations across its area of operating to protect them from sabotage.

The development came following the sentencing of a vandal by an Upper Sharia Court in Toro, Bauchi State.

The Court convicted and sentenced a vandal, identified as Julabib Muhammead to two years in prison for destroying a transformer belonging to Jos Electricity Distribution (JED Plc).

In a reaction to the development, Acting Managing Director/CEO, of JEDC, Mammanlafia Umar, described the ruling as, “an answered prayer to the menace of incessant vandalism” that has plagued the JED network in recent times.

The company’s MD/CEO, expressed hope that the conviction would serve as a deterrent to others thereby allowing the facilities a breathing space.

According to Umar, “The company’s productivity is severely hampered when funds that should be directed towards network expansion and strategic upgrades are frequently diverted to rehabilitate vandalized infrastructure.”

He further called on all stakeholders, particularly host communities, to actively support the protection of JED Plc’s transformers and other electrical assets within their environments.

He however commended the Toro Community in Bauchi State for their vigilance, which helped thwart a recent attempted act of vandalism, during which already vandalized items were recovered.

According to him, “As partners in progress, we urge all our host communities to join our ongoing efforts by also taking ownership and safeguarding the installations around them.

“We will not relent in our efforts to reduce cases of vandalism to the barest minimum. All apprehended vandals will be prosecuted and punished in accordance with the law,” he emphasized.

By: Yemi Kanji

