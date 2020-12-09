Bauchi to reconstruct government house with N6.1bn

The Bauchi State Government on Tuesday said it has budgeted N6.1 billion for the reconstruction of the state Government House.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Environment and Housing, Mr. Hamisu Muazu Shira, while briefing reporters on Tuesday at the end of the weekly Executive Council meeting in Bauchi.

According to him, the Government House built during the creation of the state in 1976 would be renovated, adding that the current structure is an embarrassment.

He said: “If you check some states that were created the same time with Bauchi State, you will see that almost all of them have reconstructed government houses.

“This structure was built by the military government. We have presented a memo during the Executive Council meeting before the governor and N6.1billion will be spent to reconstruct the Government House.

“Also, we are going to reconstruct Bauchi Government Lodge in Abuja where the governor, his deputy, speaker, chief judge, secretary to the state government and journalists can make use of anytime they are in Abuja. The governor’s office around the ECOWAS headquarters will be remodelled too. This will cost the government N3.1million.”

