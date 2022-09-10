Bauchi to separate boys from girls in schools

Bauchi State Commissioner for Education, Mr Aliyu Tilde said the state government has finalized plans to separate male and female students in secondary schools in the state.

Tilde made this known while addressing newsmen after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Bauchi on Friday, adding that it would only be executed when and where possible.

He explained that the idea became necessary to address the prevalent moral decadence among students of secondary schools.

He stressed that private schools would take a cue from the initiative.

Tilde said: “The most important thing is that we don’t want to undo the progress that we have made in the past on girl-child education by allowing this trend to continue.

“We came up with an idea, let us extend that 1978 abrogation of core education policy to cover our Day secondary schools as well, wherever and whenever it is possible.

“Wherever it is possible, is talking about the geography and whenever is possible is talking about the distribution in time. That is, maybe it is possible tomorrow or not in terms of separating them completely.

“Wherever is possible is where perhaps we have two day secondary schools within the same vicinity, we’ll allocate one to girls and the other to boys.”

