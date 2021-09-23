News
Bawa claims EFCC secured 981 convictions this year
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa; claimed on Thursday the commission has so far recorded 978 convictions this year.
Bawa, according to a statement issued by the EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Justice Salisu Garba Abdullahi, in Abuja.
He said the visit was to promote the cordial relationship between the EFCC and NJI.
The EFCC chief said: “The NJI has been with us in our capacity building for judges, justices, investigators and prosecutors in the areas that we feel we need to develop ourselves for the betterment of administration of criminal justice system.”
“The commission has secured hundreds of forfeiture orders leading to the recoveries of billions of Naira for various state governments and individuals.
“At the last count, we have secured 978 convictions this year, which is a testament to the fact that the judiciary is cooperating with us.”
Bawa stressed that the EFCC had embraced the use of technology in all its mandate areas and is working on several policy documents that would improve its effectiveness.
In his remarks, Justice Abdullahi said the institute would continue to partner with the EFCC in the area of capacity building.
“We must contemplate each other so that our country can be corruption-free. The relationship and collaboration which has been consummated by my predecessor will not only be continued under my watch but will be strengthened,” he said.
