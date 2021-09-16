Politics
Bawa is hale and hearty —EFCC
The Economic and Financial Commission (EFCC) has said its chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty.
Heard of media and publicity at the commission said in a short statement on Thursday that the “clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021 at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.
READ ALSO: JUST IN: Panic as EFCC boss, Bawa, slumps at ASO Rock
“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk”.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that Bawa had felt unwell at a function held in Aso Rock and had to be helped to his seat, and later out of the venue for medical attention.
