Bayelsa accuses Nigerian govt of misinformation on flood

The Bayelsa State government has disputed the Federal Government’s claim on the flood situation in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, had said during the week that Bayelsa was not in the list of top 10 states affected by the flood.

She added that Jigawa was the most impacted state based on the number of documented deaths, displaced persons the number of injuries, and the number of partially damaged, entirely damaged, and damaged farmland and homes.

However, in a statement issued by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ayiba Duba, the government accused Farouk of relying on bogus data about the flood situation in the country.

The statement read: “The attention of the Bayelsa State Government has been drawn to the spurious claim by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq that Bayelsa State is not one of the ten most impacted states by the 2022 flood.

“The minister’s claim is disheartening but not surprising. The slow response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the flood despite the President’s directive for her to come to the aid of the state is indeed a confirmation of our belief that the Federal Ministry and its agencies have abandoned their responsibility and are not interested in managing the disaster.

“Indeed, the minister is already turning into part of the disaster she was appointed to manage.

“She had earlier claimed that only four Local Government Areas of the state were impacted by the unprecedented flood.

“She was obviously relying on bogus data in contradiction of the clear reality that every local government in the state is impacted by the flood in varying degrees.

“The way the minister has treated our state is so unfortunate that our people are beginning to doubt that we are part of Nigeria. She sat comfortably in Abuja to determine the most flooded!!!

“The Federal Government has not shown the minutest of empathy since this monumental devastation hit our state.

“And we are asking, is Bayelsa State still part of Nigeria? Are we only important when it is time to exploit the resources in our land?

“If the humanitarian minister is sincere, let her tell Nigerians the relief materials brought to the state and who received them.

“In fact, the minister’s bogus data with which she came to the conclusion that Bayelsa was not even one of the ten most impacted contradict basic science, common sense, concern and kindness.

“How can a state up North, Jigawa, be worst impacted when indeed Bayelsa State has the unfortunate responsibility of receiving the flood water that ran through more than 15 states?

“The data used by the federal ministry to arrive at the conclusion is suspect and erroneous.”

