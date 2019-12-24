BAYELSA: APC reacts as court reverses disqualification of Dep Gov-elect, Degi-Eremienyo

All Progressives Congress (APC) has applauded the Appeal Court judgment upholding the qualification of Bayelsa Deputy Governor-elect Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The Appeal Court sitting in Abuja on Monday reversed the judgment of a Federal High Court disqualifying the Deputy-Governorship candidate of APC from participating in the Bayelsa State governorship election on November 16.

Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, while speaking to newsmen on Monday, said the court judgment was commendable.

He thanked the people of Bayelsa State for their dogged and unflinching support for the APC.

Nabena said: “Going by today’s (Monday) ruling by the three-member panel chaired by Justice Stephen Adah, the legal action undertaken by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was a clear case of abuse of court processes.

“Bayelsans can also now look forward to the administration of the governor-elect, David Lyon that will usher in pro-people programmes.”

The APC chieftain thanked the people of Bayelsa for supporting and identifying with the party’s governorship and deputy Governor-elect.

A three-man panel chaired by Justice Stephen Adah had ruled that the case which was brought under Section 36 of the Electoral Act is criminal in nature and the respondents in the case ought to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Senator Degi-Eremienyo gave false information in his form C001 submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as part of his qualifications to contest the election.

The Appellant Court held that more so the lawmaker submitted an affidavit sworn to court to prove that the names Adeyi-Eremienyo on his school-leaving certificate is one and the same as Degi-Eremienyo on his GCE certificate and newspaper cuttings announcing to the whole world a change in name and same was not challenged by the respondents in the lower court as such the findings of the lower court are erroneous.

