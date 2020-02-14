BAYELSA: APC will seek redress in court – Oshiomhole

Latest Politics Top Stories

February 14, 2020
Adams-Oshiomhole
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, said on Friday, the party has rejected the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to declare Douye Diri as the winner of the state governorship election.

INEC had on Friday morning issued a certificate of return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive.

The apex court on Thursday sacked the APC flag bearer, David Lyon, as Bayelsa governor-elect over discrepancies in his running mate’s certificates.

Oshiomhole told journalists at a press conference in Abuja that the party would explore every available legal means to ensure that the will of the Bayelsa people was upheld.

READ ALSO: New Bayelsa governor, Diri to be sworn in later Friday

He said: “We are going to court.”

He also urged the PDP not to “celebrate too early.”

“The PDP has just crossed one river, there are several other rivers to cross,” the ex-Edo State governor added.

