Bayelsa Assembly approves Gov Diri’s N2.9bn vehicle loan request

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has approved a loan request for N2.9 billion from Governor Douye Diri “to buy operational vehicles for the governor, deputy governor, and other top government functionaries.”

The Assembly granted the loan request during a plenary on Tuesday following a motion moved by the Leader of the House, Monday Bubou-Obolo.

Bubou-Obolo, immediate past Speaker of the Assembly, said the proposed loan had a repayment tenure of 36 months.

READ ALSO: Media aide to Fayose, Lere Olayinka arrested, arraigned

The motion received unanimous support from the lawmakers.

Diri was inaugurated on February 14 after the Supreme Court nullified the election of the former governor-elect, David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress.

Join the conversation

Opinions