Bayelsa Assembly confirms 24 commissioner-nominees

August 18, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the 24 commissioner-nominees appointed by Governor Douye Diri as members of the state executive council.

The governor had last Wednesday forwarded the list of the nominees to the House for confirmation.

Those cleared on Tuesday include five former commissioners who served in the administration of former Governor Seriake Dickson.

The quintet are: Maxwell Ebibai, Daniel Igali, Faith Opene, Igwele Newton and Akpoebidei Alamieyeseigha.

The nominees were screened just 24 hours after the Bayelsa State governorship election petitions tribunal nullified the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state.

