Bayelsa Assembly passes 3 bills

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly Thursday passed three amendment bills on Public Procurement, Fiscal Responsibility, and the Debt Management Office 2020.

The bills, when assented to, would position Bayelsa among the states adhering to International Public Sector Account Standards (IPSAS).

The Speaker of the House, Abraham Ingobere, commended the members of the Assembly for painstakingly deliberating on the bills, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured members of the public that the House was committed to adding value to the lives of those who had given them the mandate to represent them.

The three bills scaled the second reading in the House on May 13.

