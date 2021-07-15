Bayelsa Assembly reinstates suspended clerk after eight months

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated the suspended Clerk of the Assembly, Owudogu Kozigene.

The lawmaker was suspended in November last year for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the House Finance Committee on the 2021 budget.

Kozigene was suspended by unanimous voice vote and the Deputy Clerk, Kent Adogu, was appointed to function in an acting capacity.

The clerk was reinstated after the House reviewed the report of a three-member ad hoc committee set up by the parliament to probe the allegations.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Assembly dismisses reports of alleged plan to impeach Diri

The chairman of the committee, Bernard Kenebai, who presented the report, moved the motion for its adoption.

This was seconded by the lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency 2, Ted Elemeforo.

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, said the clerk has been pardoned and reinstated back to his office.

He said Kozigene had learnt his lessons and thanked the committee for doing a good job.

Ingobere said: “Mr. Owudogu Kozigene is hereby pardoned and reinstated back to his office as the substantive Clerk of the House.”

Join the conversation

Opinions