 Bayelsa Assembly reinstates suspended clerk after eight months | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Bayelsa Assembly reinstates suspended clerk after eight months

Published

26 mins ago

on

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated the suspended Clerk of the Assembly, Owudogu Kozigene.

The lawmaker was suspended in November last year for allegedly refusing to cooperate with the House Finance Committee on the 2021 budget.

Kozigene was suspended by unanimous voice vote and the Deputy Clerk, Kent Adogu, was appointed to function in an acting capacity.

The clerk was reinstated after the House reviewed the report of a three-member ad hoc committee set up by the parliament to probe the allegations.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Assembly dismisses reports of alleged plan to impeach Diri

The chairman of the committee, Bernard Kenebai, who presented the report, moved the motion for its adoption.

This was seconded by the lawmaker representing Yenagoa Constituency 2, Ted Elemeforo.

In his address, the Speaker of the Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, said the clerk has been pardoned and reinstated back to his office.

He said Kozigene had learnt his lessons and thanked the committee for doing a good job.

Ingobere said: “Mr. Owudogu Kozigene is hereby pardoned and reinstated back to his office as the substantive Clerk of the House.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....