Metro
Bayelsa confirms 13 monkeypox cases
The Bayelsa State government on Thursday confirmed 13 monkeypox cases in the state.
The Director of Public Health in the state’s Ministry of Health, Dr. Jones Stow, who disclosed this to journalists at a media briefing in Yenagoa, said the confirmed cases were among 50 samples sent for laboratory tests by the ministry.
He said the state government had mobilised medical surveillance teams to carry out active searches in order to check the spread of the disease.
Stow said: “We have confirmed 13 cases of monkeypox in Bayelsa State. The cases were detected from 50 samples sent to a laboratory for confirmatory tests.
READ ALSO: Gombe govt confirms three cases of monkeypox
“We have deployed our surveillance teams down to different parts of the state to carry out an active search on households.
“And then to see how we can quickly handle it, and if possible, if the cases are bad we move them to our isolation facility.”
