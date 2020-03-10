BAYELSA: Court dismisses Alaibe’s suit against Diri

Justice Tijani Ringim of the Federal High Court, Owerri, on Tuesday dismissed a suit challenging the emergence of Senator Duoye Diri as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the September 3, 2019 governorship primaries.

Justice Ringim, who ruled on the petition filed by the PDP governorship aspirant in Bayelsa, Ndutimi Alaibe, said Diri was duly elected as the party’s governorship candidate and dismissed the suit for lack of merit.

He said: “Evidence available to me indicates that the process leading to the emergence of Diri as the candidate of the PDP in the September 3 governorship primaries in Bayelsa was legitimate.

READ ALSO: We have not met on Oshiomhole – APC Forum

“I hereby dismiss this suit for lack of merit.”

Alaibe had dragged the PDP, Diri and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to court over what he described as a flawed primary election.

Diri was sworn in as Bayelsa governor on February 14.

Join the conversation

Opinions