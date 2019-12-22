BAYELSA: Dickson signs assembly financial autonomy bill

The Governor of Bayelsa State, on Friday signed into law the state House of Assembly Service Financial Autonomy Bill and Legislative Funds Management (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

This was revealed in a statement on Saturday from the state government.

The two Bills were passed by the state House of Assembly during an emergency sitting on December 3.

According to the statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, members of the state House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Mr. Monday Obolo-Bubou were present during the cereat the governor’s office in Yenagoa.

The statement quoted Governor Dickson as saying that the financial autonomy granted the legislative arm of government would enhance optimal performance without any undue interference from other arms of government.

The governor further noted that Bayelsa had joined the league of other transparent democratic states that promoted and deepened the country’s democracy.

“The autonomy granted both the legislature and judiciary in the state would, henceforth, enable the two arms of government to carry out their duties without interference and promote checks and balances with separation of powers”, Dickson said.

The governor said heads of the other arms of government in the state would, henceforth, not need to come to the executive to get what was due them calling for the respect of the independence and autonomy of the legislature and judiciary.

He however called on the speaker and the lawmakers to be self-accounting commending them for their hard work and sacrifice.

