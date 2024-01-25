Bayelsa gears up for transition as Gov Diri direct cabinet to prepare handover notes

As his first term draws to a close, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has set the wheels in motion for a smooth transition by instructing his cabinet members to begin preparing their handover notes.

The directive, issued during Wednesday’s State Executive Council meeting, comes after the 2023 gubernatorial elections and the potential continuation of Diri’s leadership.

He commended his cabinet members for adding value to the state through their performance and thanked them for the selfless service they rendered in the last four years, noting that the achievements recorded by his administration in its first term were collective and were not an exclusive preserve of himself or his deputy.

While urging them to continue to contribute their best till the end of the term, Diri said, “As you are aware, our administration is winding down its first tenure and I know you will not wait for me to tell you to start preparing your handover notes. I believe some of you have started from last year. At the end of the day, everybody will see what you have done.

“I want to commend you for the selfless service you have rendered in the last four years and as you prepare your notes, dot the i’s and cross the t’s. So, for future purposes, those who will take over or even if you are continuing, will be guided.

“I commend you for the spirit of oneness, unity and love we all saw in this executive council. That is why we have achieved so much under these four years. That is why the people said this government must come back for the next four years.

“It was not an exclusive preserve of myself as governor or my deputy governor. Yes, we led the pack but all of you contributed very well to the successes we have recorded in infrastructure, education, health, sports, security and even in the judiciary. So, on behalf of the deputy governor, I say a big thank you to this state executive council. We have not dissolved the cabinet yet and today is not the last day.”

