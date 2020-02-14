Bayelsa gov, Dickson faults Oshiomhole’s position on S’Court sacking of Lyon

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has faulted the position held by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, over the sacking of David Lyon as the duly elected governor of the state.

Oshiomhole declared immediately after Lyon was sacked by the Supreme Court, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Douye Diri, cannot be sworn in as Bayelsa Governor because he did not meet the constitutional requirements for such a position.

Reacting to the comments by Oshiomhole in a special valedictory live media chat monitored on Thursday, Dickson who boasted that his candidate, Senator Douye Diri, would be inaugurated as the new Governor of the state said that the judgement of the Supreme Court is final.

He said: “The court has decided and I don’t think the national chairman of the APC is competent to seek an appeal over the decisions of the Supreme Court.

“The last time I checked the rules, the judgement of the Supreme Court is final and that is what we have now. Any other issue is a question of interpretation and opinion. My candidate will be sworn in tomorrow.”

Speaking further Dickson who said that the judgement was victory for democracy and all Bayelsans across party lines called for calm and warned against tendencies that could lead to breakdown of law and order in the state.

READ ALSO: PDP hails Supreme Court’s judgement on Bayelsa election as victory for democracy

He said: “You can’t have a state if you don’t have peace and stability. But once the matter has been decided one way or the other, as law-abiding people, you show understanding, rein in your supporters, explain to people and live to fight another day.

“That is what we do as politicians. I will like to congratulate all Bayelsans. We are actually waiting for the court position to be taken for me to invite anybody that win even if it is David Lyon to interact with me. We have programme lined up. We have done everything to ensure smooth transition.

“But now that the Supreme Court has decided otherwise. I call for everyone to take it in good faith and live to fight another day. No breakdown of law and order. No incitement.

“I believe that processes will be put in place to ensure that people will be carried along as much as possible. Those who have issues I am sure the incoming governor will say a thing or two about that. We have always run an inclusive government.

“And I believe that his own will be no difference. My take is actually to say that all of us have won. Even for those celebrating is not to spite anybody. We have all we as a people and all of us should manage this process because the court has decided,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions