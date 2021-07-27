Bayelsa gov, Diri, seeks investment in intelligence gathering

To overcome banditry, insurgency and other security challenges in the country, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has called on security agencies to invest more time and resources in intelligence gathering.

Diri made the remarks at a retirement party organised by the state government in honour of the outgoing Commissioner of Police (CP) Mike Okoli, in Yenagoa.

Diri who was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, reiterated the need for security agencies to adopt a holistic approach to encourage the participation of civilians in their campaign against insecurity.

“Until security is seen as everyone’s business in the society, the use of kinetic approach to address security challenges will yield little or no meaningful result,” he said.

The governor also called on the citizens to always volunteer information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals, noting that security was everybody’s business, but more often than not, is seen as nobody’s responsibility.

“Sometimes we want somebody to do something about security, and nobody does anything about it, and at the end of the day, security is not taken seriously.

“But somebody has to do something about security. We should all do something about security so that our state can be safe,” Diri added.

He pleaded with security agencies to be more proactive and preemptive in carrying out their duties because it is cheaper to be preventive.

READ ALSO: PDP is the only reliable alternative to change APC —Gov Diri

Meanwhile, he described CP Okoli as a refined product with an unblemished record throughout his service in the Nigeria Police, adding that the society has a lot to learn from his wealth of experience.

Diri, however, acknowledged the sacrifices being made by security personnel, noting that some of them get killed or become paralysed in the course of securing lives and property, and therefore, must be appreciated in the society.

Also, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, His Royal Majesty King Alfred Diete-Spiff, and the Commandant of Police Staff College, Jos, Assistant Inspector General, Don Awunah, acknowledged CP Okoli’s contributions to the relative peace and security in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions