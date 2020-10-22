Bayelsa gov, Diri, sets up Judicial Panel, Rights’ Committee to address demands of #EndSARS protesters

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri has moved to set up a judicial panel of inquiry as well as a special security and human rights committee to respond to the demands of the #EndSARS protesters in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Governor Diri through his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, shortly after the 9th State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa.

According to the statement, both committees were set up as part of his government’s commitment to meet the demands of the protesters.

“The judicial panel of inquiry would investigate police brutality and allegations of rights abuse.

“The special security and human rights committee is to supervise and monitor the new police unit, Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) in the state,” the statement added.

It added that the judicial panel is headed by Retired Justice Y.B. Ogola, with Mr Alaowei Opokuma, a legal practitioner, as its Secretary.

Others members are: A.T. Ambaowei, Mr Fortune Alfred Godson, Miss Perelade Demanche both representing the civil society organisations and Russell Newman representing the National Human Rights Commission.

Its terms of reference include: “To receive and investigate complaints of police brutality and or related extra-judicial killings in Bayelsa State.

“Evaluate evidence, draw conclusions and make findings on the validity of the complaints; and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures.”

The panel has six months to complete its assignment.

The committee on Special Security and Human Rights is headed by Gov. Diri, with the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Biriyai Dambo, as its secretary.

Other members are: the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mike Okoli, the State Director of State Security Services, Mr A. A. Mahmoud, and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Security 1, Mr Akpoebi Agberebi.

It also includes the Special Adviser on Security 2, Mr Felix Ngobiowei, a lawyer, Mr Alaowei Opokuma, while Mr Eugene Baadom and Dr Mathew Ayibakuro represent the National Human Rights Commission and the #EndSARS protesters, respectively.

